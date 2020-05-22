Brie Bella's birthday post for Daniel Bryan will make your day!

A sweet cry.

On Friday, Brie Bella took instagram to wish husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) a happy birthday. Like E! Readers surely know, today (May 22) marks the 39th birthday of the WWE superstar.

Of course, the social media experts Total fine Star wrote a loving tribute to her husband, a tribute that her 7.6 million Instagram followers are passing out.

"Happy birthday to my husband @bryanldanielson," posted the pregnant reality TV star. "There is no better person to hold that this soul humble, sweet, hilarious and charming. He rejoices (sic) my life is muuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu (s) teacher (s)) of the life of a child (a) 'Neptuno !!"

Brie and Bryan, who married in April 2014, are the parents of a three-year-old daughter. Birdie Joe Danielson. the Total fine two are also expecting a second child, who is expected to arrive this year.