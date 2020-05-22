Brie Bella's birthday post for Daniel Bryan will make your day!

A sweet cry.
On Friday, Brie Bella took instagram to wish husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) a happy birthday. Like E! Readers surely know, today (May 22) marks the 39th birthday of the WWE superstar.
Of course, the social media experts Total fine Star wrote a loving tribute to her husband, a tribute that her 7.6 million Instagram followers are passing out.
"Happy birthday to my husband @bryanldanielson," posted the pregnant reality TV star. "There is no better person to hold that this soul humble, sweet, hilarious and charming. He rejoices (sic) my life is muuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu (s) teacher (s)) of the life of a child (a) 'Neptuno !!"
Brie and Bryan, who married in April 2014, are the parents of a three-year-old daughter. Birdie Joe Danielson. the Total fine two are also expecting a second child, who is expected to arrive this year.
Brie's online display of affection comes in the midst of a difficult season for lifelong loves. As we previously reported, in the course of Total fine Season Five, Brie and Bryan have opened up about their relationship struggles.
However, it seems like Brie and Bryan couldn't be better these days.
For a closer look at their love story, be sure to scroll through the images below!
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
%MINIFYHTML49d3e16793257a60ffbb2d7f4ea62bd912%