Blast from the past: when BR Chopra sued Madhubala

He was said to be the most beautiful woman in the world of cinema, and he was said to be the most handsome. Madhubala-Dilip Kumar's love story seemed to be written in the stars. And like most love stories that become legendary, it also took a tragic turn, from which it never recovered. Their breakup occurred due to a court case …

The duo are said to have first met on Tarana's sets (1951).

Dilip Kumar played a young doctor whose plane crashes in the village of Madhubala and romance blossoms between them. Reportedly, it was she who made the first move and sent him a rose with a note, which he obviously accepted.

The duo did Sangdil (1952), which was adapted from Jane Eyre and Amar (1954), which was a psychological drama that revolved around crime, guilt, and redemption.

Their popularity as a couple was at its peak and also their romance. It was at this juncture that BR Chopra brought them together for their socialist project Naya Daur (1957). He released the movie and even filmed some portions.

He had planned an extensive outdoor shooting in Madhya Pradesh, but his father, Ataullah Khan, fearing that their romance would escalate further in such a setting, forbade him to go. BR Chopra considered it a breach of contract and sued Madhubala. Later, he took Vyjayanthimala instead of Madhubala and completed the movie.

Madhubala's sister Madhur Bhushan does not agree with this version. In one of her interviews, she stated that her father only had Madhubala's safety at stake when he refused to send her outdoors. Apparently, on the set of another movie near the same place, the crowd got out of control and the actors were injured. She said that she had never prevented him from shooting outside of Mumbai before.

Dilip Kumar was asked to testify in court and although he openly stated that he loved Madhubala, he still supported BR Chopra. Her testimony reportedly wounded her as they were said to be secretly engaged at the time. Their relationship was under severe strain. She kept telling him to leave his father and marry him. And she kept telling him to come home once and meet his father, apologize, and then definitely marry him. Neither of them was willing to budge from their respective positions. It was the ego that killed the relationship. They never spoke again and completed one of the most romantic movies ever made, Mughal-e-Azam (1960), without uttering a single word during filming breaks.

Dilip Kumar talks about that difficult phase in his autobiography: “Halfway through the Mughal-e-Azam production we weren't even talking to each other. The classic scene with the feather between our lips, which set a million imaginations on fire, was filmed when we had completely stopped greeting each other. "

The real tragedy was that Madhubala was extremely ill during the Mughal-e-Azam shooting and even coughed up blood. It was a fact that she was hiding from everyone, especially her ex-boyfriend. If only Dilip Kumar had known about his illness, perhaps he would have patched it up at the time. We can only speculate …