The creator of Black-is Kenya Barris has long since canceled his divorce from his wife Rainbow and the couple appear to have reconciled, MTO News learned.

New court documents show that Kenya filed for its divorce case to be dismissed on May 15. The filing means that you are asking the court to suspend the divorce process and remain legally married to your wife.

Kenya filed for divorce from Dr. Rania "Rainbow,quot; Barris in August 2019 after 20 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

But there were rumors that Kenya may have been caught, having an inappropriate relationship with Black-Isn actress Tracie Ellis Ross.

The Kenya and Tracie rumors started as soon as she filed for divorce. This is what the generally trustworthy B Scott wrote:

Multiple sources told the entertainment website LoveBScott in late January that Ross and Barris are dating. The exact timeline of their rumored romance is unclear. But the media outlet notes that Barris filed for divorce from his wife, Dr. Raina "Rainbow,quot; Barris, in August 2019. They were married for 20 years and share six children.

Well, whatever was going on with Tracee and Kenya didn't work, and he returned with his wife.