Black-Ish Creator returns to his wife – After the rumors Tracee Ross was an escort

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
17
Logo

The creator of Black-is Kenya Barris has long since canceled his divorce from his wife Rainbow and the couple appear to have reconciled, MTO News learned.

New court documents show that Kenya filed for its divorce case to be dismissed on May 15. The filing means that you are asking the court to suspend the divorce process and remain legally married to your wife.

Kenya filed for divorce from Dr. Rania "Rainbow,quot; Barris in August 2019 after 20 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

But there were rumors that Kenya may have been caught, having an inappropriate relationship with Black-Isn actress Tracie Ellis Ross.

Next article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here