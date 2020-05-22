Birthday wishes to Suhana Khan from Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor



As Suhana spent her birthday at home with her parents, Shah Rukh and Gauri, and her siblings, Aryan and AbRam, her best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor had to lose their desire to personally wish the birthday girl. However, there were social networks for his rescue. Ananya took her control to write a heartfelt wish for Suhana last night and also shared cute photos of the birthday girl.

In the first image, we can see Suhana as a little girl enjoying a walk with her best friend. Ananya captioned the image as, "He always gave you back @ suhanakhan2 #bdaygalsue."

In another image, we see little Suhana biting her best friend Ananya as they both play each other. Suhana is seen looking at Ananya in a cute way in the childhood photo. Ananya's caption read: "@ suhanakhan2 has always been in love with me #bdaygalsue,quot;.

While Shanaya Kapoor's mother, Maheep also shared the childhood photos of the girls in which Shanaya can be seen relaxing with Suhana.

In another photo, Shanaya can be seen clicking a selfie with Suhana while cheering on Kolkata Knight Riders.