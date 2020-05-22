Bhumi Pednekar discovers a similarity to her character in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare



Like everyone else, Bhumi Pednekar is also discovering new aspects in the running of the bulls. He was quite surprised to discover a strange similarity to his character in the movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. While at home, Bhumi found her lost school scrapbook and that brought back some fond memories.

Sharing the moment, the actress said: “There is so much time available that you can use it to order and it is not only your space but also your mind. I was cleaning a trunk in my old house and came across a scrapbook from my school! My first DVD audition tape from my acting college, the first script I wrote. I was very homesick. My character in Dolly Kitty does something similar in the movie with her scrapbook and this moment was very strange. There are so many experiences of your life that you go back as an actor and that is what I love about cinema. "

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is the next Bhumi movie directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and also co-starring Konkana Sen Sharma. The film has earned Bhumi several international accolades at prestigious film festivals, including the Face of Asia award in Busan.

Speaking of life locked up, Bhumi said: "The first week was very strange and my room is towards the road and it is generally noisy, but now it is so quiet but slow in 2-3 days that it was taken by birdsong. The first week of the lockdown was manic, I mean all we used to do was talk about the virus, we still do, but now we've figured out a way to deal with it. Be more empathetic to what so many people are going through. "

Bhumi takes over her home after 6 p.m. every day and lets her hair down with her mother, Sumitra and sister Samik. She added: “I love dressing my room and my house, there is always music, I light the candles. So, after 6 in the afternoon, I take over the house because for me it is a form of survival. You have to be positive and you have to spread positivity. ”