Before 90 days, Ash & Avery can survive the distance?

Avery and Ash haven't had the best time testing their 9 month relationship in 90 day promise: before 90 days.
Before their first meeting, they broke up several times, but Avery still made the trip from the United States to Australia to meet her relationship expert boyfriend. Once there, she saw him in action and was not thrilled with his teachings and gender views. They seem to have gotten over that drama and Ash introduced Avery to his ex-wife and son. But upon meeting her family, she realized that Ash should not move to be with her and to be around the world to train her son. So, back to America, she leaves. Will the relationship last?
"I'm really going to miss you," Ash tells Avery in the exclusive look above.
"I have a lot of love for him, but he has his son here and I'm concerned that he doesn't realize how difficult it will be for us to move forward," says Avery.
It seems they don't have a plan in the future, Avery says they don't know how long and how many hoops Ash will have to go through to visit her. "That's the scary part," she says.
Ash has one goal in mind: not to wait another 9 months to see Avery again. So you want to get your Australian passport, which will make travel easier for you. "I'm not taking it lightly, and I think you know that," Ash tells him.
"Now I look at Avery and I feel, wow, I have really connected with this woman and now I have to let her go," says Ash.
Will they survive?
90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.
