Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan are a pleasure to see in the Gulabo Sitabo trailer

Amitabh Bachchan has been in the movie business for over five decades and has ruled over millions of hearts, while Ayushmann Khurrana is the Bollywood game changer who has been considered the King of Content today. Both talented actors have collaborated for the first time on Sholajit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo. The trailer for the comedy drama was released online today and is sure to keep you hooked from the very first second. For over two minutes, the trailer has a hint of drama, comedy, effortless camaraderie, and rustic essence, the fusion of which makes the final product an absolute delight to watch,

The film will be the first conventional Bollywood film to be released directly on a digital platform due to continuous blocking. Gulabo Sitabo will be released on June 12, 2020. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film has Amitabh and Ayushmann playing the role of a landlord and tenant, and their on-screen presence and timing in the movie trailer will thrill him. seeing the duo in a movie. for the first time. Check out the trailer below.