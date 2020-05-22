Aviron Pictures' William Sadleir Arrested in $ 1.7M COVID-19 Scam – Up News Info

BREAKING … The ousted president of Aviron Pictures was arrested today for using $ 1.7 million in the Coronavius ​​Paycheck check protection program for his personal use.

%MINIFYHTML0daf7132bb89597b4b88e76dafa8e08713% %MINIFYHTML0daf7132bb89597b4b88e76dafa8e08713%

William Sadleir was arrested without incident by FBO agents and other federal officials on Friday.

"This film producer allegedly made a series of false statements to a bank and the Small Business Administration to illegally secure taxpayer money that he then used to finance his nearly empty personal bank account," US Attorney Nick Hanna said Friday. in a statement "The Paycheck Protection Program was implemented to help small businesses stay afloat during the financial crisis, and we will act quickly against those who abuse the program for their own personal gain."

"This defendant allegedly used Paycheck Protection Program loans to pay off his personal credit card debt and other personal expenses, rather than using the funds for legitimate business needs," added Deputy Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice. "As the department has made clear, those who defraud the PPP into filling their own pockets at the expense of the American people will be brought to justice."

PLUS