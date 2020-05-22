ATX TV Fest adds & # 39; Perry Mason reboot & # 39 ;, & # 39; Little fires everywhere & # 39; and more – Up News Info

The first virtual edition of the ATX Television Festival titled "ATX TV …. From The Couch!" He has presented additional panels for the event that will take place from June 5 to 7.

%MINIFYHTML2777549185f5108559f24ed5c168d03213% %MINIFYHTML2777549185f5108559f24ed5c168d03213%

The festival will feature the marquee panel's conversation with the cast and creatives of the HBO reboot of Perry Mason. The public will be able to see the new sandy drama for the first time before its release date on June 21. Hulu will also bring its original series Little fires everywhere to the festival with a panel featuring executive producer / executive producer Liz Tigelaar, co-executive producer / writer Attica Locke, co-executive producer / writer Raamla Mohamed, co-executive producer / writer Amy Talkington, co-executive producer / writer Nancy Won, writer / producer Shannon Houston, writer / producer Harris Danow and writer / producer Rosa Handelman

Related story Emmy: Erin Lee Carr, director of & # 39; I Love You, Now Die & # 39 ;, about Michelle Carter, Amanda Knox and the infamous "text message suicide case"

HBO Max, which will launch on May 27, will enter the fold, serving an "Extravaganza" panel featuring the cast of the new reality vogue competition, Legendary. There will also be a reading table with the executive producers and the cast of Search party prior to his streaming platform debut, Confirmed Talent includes series and EP creators Charles Rogers and Sarah-Violet Bliss, as well as stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, John Reynolds, and Brandon Micheal Hall.

FX Networks will present a Justified featuring creator / showrunner / executive producer Graham Yost, director / executive producer Michael Dinner, executive producer Sarah Timberman, and stars Timothy Olyphant and Joelle Carter.

NBC's new streaming platform, Peacock, which will launch on July 27, and Wolf Entertainment will host a "Live with OneChicago" conversation with Chicago Fire executive producer / executive producer Derek Haas and cast members Jesse Spencer (Chicago Fire) and LaRoyce Hawkins (Chicago P.D.) with additional panelists announced soon. In addition, Peacock will present a Psychoanalyze panel featuring creators Steve Franks and Chris Henze, as well as cast members James Roday, Dulé Hill, Kirsten Nelson, Maggie Lawson and Corbin Bernsen ahead of the premiere of Psych 2: Lassie returns home.

Other panels include a conversation with PopTV One day at a time including showrunner / executive producer / director / actor Gloria Calderón Kellett, as well as cast members Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, and Isabella Gomez. They will join viewers for an informal brunch conversation about the June 16 animated special, "The Politics Episode." Showtime will bring their sports documentaries, Scream, examining the gripping story of high school soccer star Greg Kelley and a search for truth and justice in Central Texas. Emmy Award-winning director and executive producer Pat Kondelis will be available to chat.

The festival will highlight the ways that women support each other on television with a special panel on "Torches" led by Pacesetter director and executive producer Jessica Rhoades (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, Sharp objects, Utopia) creator / showrunner / executive producer / director Marti Noxon (Sharp objects, Dietland, To the bone), creator / showrunner / executive producer / director Tanya Saracho (Lifetime), Francesca Orsi (Executive Vice President and Head of Drama at HBO), writer Lindsey Villarreal (Lifetime) and the writer Erika L Johnson (The village, The good lord bird), with additional panelists to be announced soon.

Last but not least, ATX will bid farewell to series that ended or will end in 2020 with a panel appropriately titled, "The End" with creator / showrunner / executive producer Jason Rothenberg (The 100) and showrunner / creator / executive producer Martin Gero (Blind point) Additional panelists will be announced soon.

ATX's previously announced schedule includes dashboards for Scrubs, Cougar Town, The Bold Type, Nancy Drew, New Amsterdam, P-Valley and more. The ATX Television Festival will air for free on ATX's official YouTube channel, with an option for viewers to donate to fundraising efforts for Direct Relief and The Actors Fund in an effort to benefit those affected by COVID. -19.