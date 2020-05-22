AT&T Raises $ 12.5 Billion From Bond Sale to Withdraw Part of Debt – Up News Info

AT&T, parent of WarneMedia, is raising $ 12.5 billion in its second bond sale in a week that it will use to pay off outstanding debt. The company said in a filing with the SEC on Friday.

%MINIFYHTMLcb0c8fd5b0a0612ed23e37546f46d84613% %MINIFYHTMLcb0c8fd5b0a0612ed23e37546f46d84613%

It is selling five tranches of global notes for, respectively, $ 1.5 billion, $ 2.5 billion (two tranches) and $ 3 billion (two tranches) maturing from 2027 to 2060.

AT&T intends to use the proceeds for early repayment or repayment of outstanding debt, and to pay related premiums, accrued interest and charges, and expenses associated with such repayment or repayment, he said, referring to four outstanding tranches of Global Notes and Outstanding Principal Two-Term Loan Amounts, many of which would expire or expire later this year or next.

Related story Discovery Recovers $ 1.5 Billion in Old Debt with $ 2 Billion from Bond Sale

The highly leveraged telecommunications giant, which is preparing streaming service HBO Max for launch next week, recently raised € 3 billion (about $ 3.28 billion) in a ticket sale and will use the cash to general corporate purposes, which may include debt payments. In April, the company announced that it had entered into a new $ 5.5 billion loan loan at competitive rates with 12 banks to provide you with additional financial flexibility. The loans are paid in advance without penalty, he said, seeking to reassure markets and employees on solid ground in the uncertain COVID-19 times.

AT&T debt increased with the acquisition of Time Warner in 2018 by $ 85 billion. The debt was $ 150 billion at the end of 2019.

Media companies have been active in the bond market, most recently raising cash to refinance debt. Discovery, Inc. said yesterday that it is closed for a planned debt refinance ahead of schedule, using $ 1.5 billion of the $ $ 2 billion recently raised from a bond sale to pay off old debt. Earlier this week, Comcast raised $ 4 billion in a bond sale, all going to refinance existing debt.

Companies that may have been raising cash quickly in the past month to build a mattress against the commercial devastation of the coronavirus. In some cases, like the AMC Entertainment exhibitor, liquidity was necessary to keep the lights on. In other cases, such as Disney and Comcast, building a war chest was considered prudent given the lack of operational visibility. Pushing debt obligations further into the future, and with lower interest rates if possible, is another form of commonly used balance sheet protection and can give companies a break.