As the campus reaches a new record for diversity, Augsburg revisits the historic "One Day in May,quot; program – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The University of Augsburg is celebrating its graduation class by reviewing its past in an effort to impact its future.

Following the murder of Dr. Martin Luther King, Augsburg canceled classes and organized "One Day In May,quot; to engage school and community members on issues related to racism. Now, it is the focus of the beginning of this year and a call for change in the campus community.

"For almost a month, trying to implement a program that we hope will not end on May 15, 1968," explained LaJune Thomas Lange.

It was an effort to allow the conversation about racism to move forward. "One Day in May,quot; is part of the history of the University of Augsburg that many are unaware of.

"That was the movement that forced Augsburg to see himself and really ask himself if he is really fulfilling his mission," said Hana Dinku, director of the Pan African Center.

It was a watershed moment for Augsburg, one that will be remembered during the university's virtual start in 2020.

"When we look at the number of students of color we have now, and the beautiful diversity we have now on this campus, we have to remember the importance of a May day," said Dinku.

Augsburg's incoming class will be the most diverse in its 150-year history, a big reason Dinku felt "One day in May,quot; needed to be revised.

"We are not going to pay $ 1,200 a year to hear things that are not relevant to us as human beings, because we are going to university to expand their knowledge, not to be whitewashed," said Lange.

The voices of 52 years ago have a chilling effect on the students now.

"I could feel her passion and everything that came with it," said Jada Lewis, a senior at the University of Augsburg.

"Just looking at how resilient those students were, and how they really stepped forward and demanded change, and how they really held the administration accountable, is really enriching," said Berlynn Bitengo.

These young pioneers believe that studying the past is almost like looking at a reflection of what is happening today.

Dr. Mahmoud Al Kati was one of the guest speakers during "One Day in May," and his speeches now echo the words he used decades ago.

"It is the same. It just makes you question what has changed, how much has changed. And the questions of how long it takes for institutions to change," Hinku said.

The change they believe is worth waiting for, and it all starts with acknowledging the past.

"Unless we make some very intentional and real institutional changes, I think we still will be, in 52 years, we're still going to ask, 'Where do we go from here? "" Hinku said.

"One Day in May,quot; will honor two speakers on that day: the Honorable LaJune Thomas Lange and Elder Mahmoud El-Kati. The virtual start and viewing of the historical video takes place on May 29 and 31.