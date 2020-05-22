Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly married and have a baby? Is that why they bought a new home?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton secretly married and have a baby? Rumors have circulated around the high-profile couple that the two secretly married and have managed to hide the news from fans. Outlets even reported that they had a lavish backyard wedding while under Coronavirus blockade! Of course, neither Blake Shelton nor Gwen Stefani have publicly stated that they are married, but now people are wondering if there is truth to the reports, as they recently dropped $ 13 million on a new home, according to a report by Suzy Kerr. As Suzy reported, it's a big deal because it marks the first home that Blake and Gwen bought together. Apparently, these two not only plan for the future, but hope to be together in the long term.

The home purchase also comes at a time when more rumors are circulating suggesting that Gwen Stefani is pregnant! At 50 years old (Gwen turns 51 in October) she is unlikely to conceive naturally or without the help of science, but it is not impossible.

Again, neither Gwen nor Blake have addressed the pregnancy rumors.

Gwen and Blake have been dating since 2015 and are going through the Coronavirus pandemic at Blake's Ranch in Oklahoma with Gwen's three children, Kingson, 13, Zuma, 11 and Apollo, 6. The new home is reportedly perfect. for children, but at this time, it is unclear when they will leave Oklahoma and move to Los Angeles.

Many say Gwen and Blake have their home forever and a new article in the next Life & Style issue of June 1, 2020 addresses it.

The magazine quoted a source who claimed to have inside information on Gwen and Blake and stated the following.

Blake and Gwen have found their home forever. The way Gwen sees it, she's one step closer to becoming Mrs. Blake Shelton! "

What do you think of the reports? Do you think Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are already secretly married and expecting a baby?

