Are Amal and George Clooney getting divorced? Are they living separate lives?

Are George and Amal Clooney getting divorced? Are they living separate lives? That's the question that many people owe to an article in the upcoming June 1, 2020 issue of Life & Style magazine. The rumors that there are problems in Clooneys' marriage are nothing new. The two will celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on September 14, 2020. The parents of twins Alexander and Ella (who celebrate their third birthday on June 6, 2020) live in England, and reports suggest George wants to return to their Hollywood home. According to the Life & Style source, a fight between the couple occurred in front of the guests when George presented the notion that the family would move to Los Angeles.

At this time, neither George Clooney nor Amal Clooney have publicly discussed their married life or given any indication that they are living separate lives or on the brink of divorce.

The source stated the following to Life & Style.

“George and Amal argue a lot, mainly about where to live and how to raise their family. He is used to doing what he wants when he wants, which does not go well for Amal. She and George always said that they would put the children in British schools and now he is trying to change the plan. Amal is not a fan of Los Angeles and finds that many people are fake, but George was actually making progress, until the other day, when he mentioned the possibility of moving to California as if it were a deal made in front of his friends. "

The magazine also stated that George Clooney spent roughly a million dollars renovating his Hollywood home to make it kid-friendly, but Amal is still unimpressed and not ready to live the Los Angeles lifestyle.

The source continued to speak to Life & Style and said that Amal exploded when he heard George Clooney discussing plans to move everyone to Los Angeles.

"Amal told George that she could leave, but that she did not move and that the children did not either."

The article went on to say that they fear that Amal and George will get divorced, as they cannot even agree on where they should live.

The source stated the following.

"George can't imagine his life without Amal, but he may have to if they can't figure out how to make this work."

Not everyone believes that the couple's marriage is in trouble or that the source has accurate information.

What you think? Do you think George and Amal Clooney's marriage is in trouble?

