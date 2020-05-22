Animated film ‘The Willoughbys’ shows great appeal to Netflix viewers – Up News Info

Netflix claims 37.6 million households watched The Willoughbys animated film in its first month of premiere through the streamer.

%MINIFYHTML2cc033432ca9fc271aadb6e9872256f111% %MINIFYHTML2cc033432ca9fc271aadb6e9872256f111%

The family film, narrated and produced by Ricky Gervais, tells the story of a family of children convinced that it would be better to raise themselves. Therefore, Willoughby's children hatch a sneaky plan to send their selfish parents on vacation. The brothers then embark on their own adventure to find the true meaning of family.

Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Terry Crews and Gervais are the voices for the film, based on a story by Lois Lowry. Kim PearnCloudy with a chance of meatballs 2) and Cory Evans direct, with Pearn earning co-writing credit with Mark Stanleigh.

A short clip also circulated on social media along with the tout numbers.