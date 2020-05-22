Ammika Harris and Chris Brown's sweet son Aeko takes Instagram for Storm: "He's so tall!" – Look at the last beautiful photo with your mom!

Ammika Harris is celebrating her baby and Chris Brown's, Aeko's sixth anniversary. See the last photo he shared on his social media account below.

A couple of days ago, Ammika shared a beautiful photo on her social media account, and the dreamy image went hand in hand with the message he shared with her.

Here's the photo of the proud mom she just posted below:

& # 39; Drink big !! I think Aeko took over my account. And I'm just a guest here. "Ammika captioned her post.

A follower said, "Wow, it's going to be super tall," and someone else posted this message: "Mom's twin." That is all!

Someone said: "Damn it, it seems like he was just born hahaha,quot;, and another follower said: "That baby looks so much like Chris that he is crazy,quot;.

A follower said, "OMG, it's going to be so high!" It seems like it's going for two, hahaha ", and someone else published this:" Aww, its dimple is so cute that you can feel the love of it. "

A fan said, ‘He is the cutest! It has grown very fast. I love a chubby baby! "@Ammikaaa,quot;, and another follower welled up on both of them: "the positivity that radiates through this photo is amazing."

Someone else praised Ammika and Aeko and said: "A beautiful and beautiful baby of their adorable mother Ammika, whose sun will have a bright and sweet future."

A follower posted: ‘Wow, how it grew. He will be tall like his father. I love you both very much. "

Another follower wrote: ‘Your hair is going to be so curly! This is how my son's hair started! now it's a mass of curly curls. "

Apart from this, Ammika recently revealed some of her beauty secrets to her IG fans and followers, and they couldn't be more excited.

Ad

People have been asking her to do this for a long time because they have always admired her flawless and youthful skin.



Post views:

3