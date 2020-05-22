America Ferrera under extreme stress before giving birth due to coronavirus anxiety

WENN

The student of & # 39; Ugly Betty & # 39; She claims that she could feel her heart rate and blood pressure rise before labor began due to Covid-19 anxiety during the ongoing pandemic.

America Ferrera She struggled with extreme anxiety before giving birth to her daughter during the coronavirus pandemic.

The "Hypermarket"star welcomed the girl Lucia on May 4, 2020: a sister for her and her husband Ryan Piers Williamsone year old son Sebastian. But the experience of giving birth was very different for the actress this time, given that the world is struggling during the Covid-19 crisis. Opening up about your anxiety in the moment during a conversation with Katie Lowes on your podcast "Katie's crib"America explained," there is anxiety about the virus itself, which is like you don't want to get sick, you don't want your children to get sick, you don't want your newborn baby to get sick. I try to stay away from the news cycle because I think you can go absolutely crazy … I just know I have to put my filters on because I don't have the emotional capacity to let it go. "

"For me, I could feel my heart rate, my anxiety and my blood pressure increase. And I also couldn't close my eyes and fall asleep at night because I was sitting there with all this news spinning in my head" And when I realized from the At first I had to be very disciplined about what I let in because it just doesn't work for you, especially at a time when you don't need that extra stress when you're pregnant. "

While she had a birth plan before Lucia's birth, America added that all her careful plans "went out the window" when the time came for her baby to arrive. And now she's struggling to cope with her postpartum aches and pains, because she can't get to her osteopath or acupuncturist, who helped her feel better after Sebastian's birth.

"I can't walk right now, I can't walk 20 minutes without saying, 'This is painful and I have to sit down.'" So in all of these things that I leaned on and felt like I built my support system, none of these things are available to me right now, "he sighed." (I think), you have to let it go and invest a lot more confidence in myself and in the fact that I can do this. "