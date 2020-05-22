Amazon turns a Seattle office building into a permanent homeless shelter – Up News Info

Amazon has created a permanent homeless shelter inside one of its headquarters buildings in downtown Seattle.

Amazon partnered with the nonprofit organization Mary’s Place to open the Mary’s Place Family Center in The Regrade. The family shelter was built inside one of Amazon's office buildings. The facility is kept separate from Amazon's offices through private entrances and sound insulation. The family shelter is an eight-story, 63,000-square-foot facility.

The space has a large dining room, an industrial kitchen with commercial kitchen equipment, office space for Amazon's legal team to provide support to shelter residents, and recreation spaces for children and teens.

Squares and other public spaces surrounding the building were built to accommodate shelter employees and families.