Amazon turns a Seattle office building into a permanent homeless shelter – Up News Info

Amazon has created a permanent homeless shelter inside one of its headquarters buildings in downtown Seattle.
Amazon partnered with the nonprofit organization Mary’s Place to open the Mary’s Place Family Center in The Regrade. The family shelter was built inside one of Amazon's office buildings. The facility is kept separate from Amazon's offices through private entrances and sound insulation. The family shelter is an eight-story, 63,000-square-foot facility.
The space has a large dining room, an industrial kitchen with commercial kitchen equipment, office space for Amazon's legal team to provide support to shelter residents, and recreation spaces for children and teens.
Squares and other public spaces surrounding the building were built to accommodate shelter employees and families.
For those with medical conditions, Amazon will make medical assistance available on-site. Community rooms are also available for meetings.
The shelter houses 50 families in private rooms, but will eventually accommodate up to 100 families on the premises, with the expected help of 1,000 families per year.
"This new shelter, which opened when it did, has been our saving grace," Mary’s Place CEO Marty Hartman said in a statement. "It was our Amazon neighbors who recognized what we needed before we knew it, and this space ensures that we don't have to return homeless people to families during this unprecedented and difficult time."
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos posted photos of the new space to his Instagram account.
