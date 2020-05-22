Aftermath of & # 39; Avatar & # 39; production to resume next week, movie sets are set

20th Century Fox

James Cameron confirms that he will return to the set along with the team and cast members to film the next installments of his film franchise after a hiatus due to a pandemic.

Production in James Cameronis highly anticipated "Avatar"The aftermath will resume in New Zealand next week after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 global pandemic.

Like many productions around the world, filming of the films stopped in mid-March after blocking measures were taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

However, with the reopening of New Zealand after limiting cases of the disease to just over 1,500, filming for "Avatar" will begin again next week, according to producer Jon Landau.

"Our #Avatar sets are ready, and we couldn't be more excited to return to New Zealand next week," he wrote in an Instagram post showing the ships to be used in the film on Thursday, May 21, 2020. " Take a look at the Matador, a high-speed forward command ship (below) and the Picador jet boat (above), I can't wait to share more. "

All four sequels to Cameron's hit sci-fi hit in 2009 were due to be completed by the end of 2020, with everything filmed simultaneously, but production had already been delayed before the pandemic.

At the time, "Avatar 2"It has a release date scheduled for December 17 next year, with subsequent deliveries launching in December 2023, December 2025, and December 2027.