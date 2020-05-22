After Minnesota churches oppose orders, Trump says he will override governors in worship services – Up News Info

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump's statement that religious services must be "essential,quot; comes at a precarious point in the national balancing act that confronts the call of worship against the risk of coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTML6785552942c1ae3c30af8e2c7981a66413% %MINIFYHTML6785552942c1ae3c30af8e2c7981a66413%

Even before Trump's comments on Friday, which came with a promise that guidance for the reopening of religious organizations would come from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Christian leaders in several states made plans to give the welcome parishioners the week of May 31, Pentecost.

The new council could energize houses of worship that want to reopen their doors, despite evidence of the continued risk of the virus spreading through community meetings.

The tension over when and how to reopen places of worship has varied by state, as different areas set their own pace to ease pandemic orders to stay home. Trump called for the resumption of religious services in person repeatedly this week and said Friday that he would declare worship to be "essential," and promised to "nullify,quot; governors who did not.

The White House said the CDC's delayed guidance for religious organizations will launch on Friday. It is unclear if Trump has any authority to dictate the consideration of the governors of worship meetings.

The president suggested Thursday that friction on the issue was more common in Democratic-led states because "their churches are not being treated with respect,quot; by many of their governors.

One of those Democrats, California Governor Gavin Newsom, was warned this week by the Trump Justice Department that the state's gradual plan to restart economic activity puts an "unfair burden,quot; on the cult by not allowing churches open earlier in the process. More than 1,200 California pastors plan to restart worship on May 31 despite orders to stay at Newsom's home, which he says would likely allow religious gatherings in a few weeks.

Among the California pastors leading the call to resume the meeting in person is Danny Carroll of Water of Life Community Church in Fontana. State officials "don't understand that people of faith need contact, that they need to worship together," Carroll said in an interview. "We are trying to close the gap, carefully, humbly, kindly."

Carroll described the effort of California church leaders as disconnected from politics: "We are not concerned with how people vote. We are concerned with how people live."

But another pastor involved, Ron Hill of Love and Unity Christian Fellowship, said he finds "some merit,quot; in Republican claims that blue states have a less acute understanding of the importance of religion in public life.

"It really is difficult for me to understand why they put a different rule in the church than in the supermarket, the cafeteria or the restaurant," said Hill, adding that he had not yet decided definitively if May 31 would mark the reopening of his Church in Compton, California.

However, pastors in other states have already begun outlining plans to welcome the faithful in person before the end of the month. Rodney Howard-Browne, of Florida, arrested in March for holding a great in-person service at his church, charges that were later dropped, is preparing to reopen with an outdoor service on Pentecost. Catholic and Lutheran churches in Minnesota have notified the state's Democratic governor that they plan to resume Mass this week before the holidays, in defiance of his order.

An evangelical pastor who has been a key sponsor of Trump, Jack Graham, plans to reopen his Texas megachurch on the weekend of Pentecost. Attendees of those services will need to make reservations, but no masks will be required, according to the church's website.

Graham told the Faithwire website this week that Pentecost, considered holy by Christians as the church's birthday, was an appropriate time for "a kind of church revival,quot; this year.

The drive to restart in-person worship comes amid new reports of church meetings spreading COVID-19. A CDC report released this week traced the spread of the virus to 35 of the 92 attendees at two church events in March in Arkansas attended by two symptomatic people.

"The reopening of faith communities, let alone the reopening of any other faith institution, is not certain,quot; given the constant threat of the spread of disease, said Maggie Siddiqi, director of the faith initiative at the liberal Center for American. Progress. "My fear is that we will learn the hard way and have to close again."

While Pentecost promises to increase the number of churches seeking to reopen, many other houses of worship still wait until June or more to resume in-person services with restrictions designed to protect public health. Another prominent conservative evangelical ally of Trump, Pastor Robert Jeffress, said he is analyzing local metrics and that it could reopen sometime next month.

In an interview before Trump's announcement Friday, Jeffress said his Dallas-area megachurch would be "data-driven, rather than date-based, when it comes to reopening."

A ministry spokeswoman for Paula White-Cain, the pastor who leads Trump's faith initiative in the White House, said this week that Pentecost services at her Florida church are scheduled to be online only.

The President, however, has projected enthusiasm to restart religious services. Trump held a conference call Thursday with 1,600 "pastors and religious leaders,quot; to promote the importance of reopening the cult in person, and then said that considering liquor stores and abortion clinics is essential but the cult was not an "injustice." "

Some governors designated faith meetings as essential services in pandemic orders to stay at home in their states, although others restricted them when the virus began to spread.

Ralph Reed, head of the Faith & Freedom Coalition and another conservative evangelical ally of Trump, said ahead of Trump's announcement on Friday that while Pentecost is "an important marker for the church," he does not expect most Christian leaders to be. " particularly guided by that date "when deciding when to reopen.

But Reed praised the growing momentum in that direction. "The churches are doing a good job," adjusting to the necessary public health restrictions, he said, "but I think it is time for the country to reopen."

%MINIFYHTML6785552942c1ae3c30af8e2c7981a66414% %MINIFYHTML6785552942c1ae3c30af8e2c7981a66414%

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)