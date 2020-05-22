AEW double or nothing date, start time, matches, PPV cost, predictions

The Elite Wrestling double-or-none event payout was originally slated to return to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas for its second annual performance on May 23. The coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted the world and all sports, forced the company to relocate, however. AEW's first major PPV since the COVID-19 outage will now take place at Daily & # 39; s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

Although no fans will attend, AEW will continue to seek to build on its successful first year with a highly anticipated PPV event.

Topping the card will be Jon Moxley defending his AEW heavyweight world championship against Brodie Lee. Lee burst onto the AEW scene as the leader of The Dark Order after spending years as Luke Harper in WWE. He's undefeated during his current AEW career and will appear to be the ace of wrestling promotion.

A fight between The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Santana, Ortiz and Jake Hager) and The Elite (Kenny Omega, Adam Page, Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) with Matt Hardy will culminate in the first Stadium Stampede Match where everything goes on. middle of a soccer field.

The promotion will also crown the first TNT champion when Cody (with Arn Anderson and Brandi Rhodes) meets Lance Archer (with Jake Roberts) in the final of the TNT Championship tournament, while Nyla Rose will seek to defend her AEW women's championship against Hikaru. Shida. .

Here is everything you need to know about AEW Double or Nothing:

What time does AEW Double or Nothing start?

Date: Saturday May 23

Saturday May 23 Hour: 7 p.m. ET (pre-show) | 8 p.m. ET (main card)

7 p.m. ET (pre-show) | 8 p.m. ET (main card) Location: Daily & # 39; s Place, Jacksonville, Florida.

Daily & # 39; s Place, Jacksonville, Florida. Television channel: Live B / R (PPV)

Live B / R (PPV) Live broadcast: live.bleacherreport.com

AEW Double or Nothing will air live on Saturday, May 23. The pre-show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and the main card will start at 8 p.m. ET.

How to watch AEW Double or Nothing, cost PPV

AEW Double or Nothing will be available for purchase on B / R Live and pay-per-view.

The B / R Live app is available on Xbox One, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku, as well as iOS and Android devices.

Double or Nothing will also be available outside the US. USA On FITE TV

The show costs $ 49.99.

AEW Double or Nothing matches

The Inner Circle vs. The Elite and Matt Hardy; Stadium Stampede Match

Jon Moxley (c) against Brodie Lee; AEW world championship

Cody vs. Lance Archer; TNT Championship Finals

Nyla Rose (c) against Hikaru Shida; AEW women's championship

Darby Allen against Kip Sabian against Scorpio Sky against Frankie Kazarian against Colt Cabana against Luchasaurus against Orange Cassidy against Rey Fenix ​​against the mysterious opponent; Ladder Match Casino

MJF vs. Jungle Boy

Shawn Spears vs. Dustin Rhodes

Best friends vs. private party; No. 1 contender for the AEW tag team championship (pre-show)

AEW double predictions or nothing