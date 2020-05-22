Adults should not be held hostage for "childish behavior" of their youth

Instagram

The actor of & # 39; Ride Along & # 39; says that & # 39; cancel culture & # 39; It is unrealistic because no one is a prefect and believes that everyone deserves a second chance when they & # 39; stumble & # 39 ;.

Kevin Hart He has criticized the unrealistic nature of "canceling the culture" and insisted that "people deserve the opportunity to move on."

The 40-year-old man "Jumanji"The actor, who was forced to give up hosting the Oscars 2019 due to a series of unearthed tweets, talked about what it's like to be publicly embarrassed in a chat for O, The Oprah Magazine & # 39; s Instagram Live.

Talking about his new audiobook "The decision"He criticized" canceling the culture "and insisted that people should be more" realistic "about the deficiencies of others.

"What I want to say about being realistic is: nobody is perfect, nobody will be," he explained. "We live in an age where we just hope to be perfect, as if people don't slip and fall down the stairs, or if everyone walks straight all the time. But you stumble … it's weird to hold people really on a level where they never asked to be held. "

Hart added that adults should not be held hostage because of the "childish behavior" of their youth, as they simply "do the things a child is supposed to do."

"You reach 21 years old, and there is a celebration that you are now an adult, because you spent those years being a child, from 21 to 31 years old, I was a young adult, so I did not know what life would be like as an adult, so I was wrong as a young adult, "he explained. "Although some things are justified and I understand it, it's just us, since people have to be smart enough to go … you know what, whatever happened, happened, but people deserve the opportunity To continue".

The "Walk"Star, who needed extensive spinal surgery for her injuries when a friend lost control of her classic car near her California home last year, will soon welcome a girl, her fourth child, and the second with his wife. Eniko Hart.

However, referring to his previous problems, he emphasized that life "is not over because people say yes."

"We need to lose that attitude and that feeling and let people grow. People love to talk … people love to be negative, but guess what? They also love to be positive. But we only talk about the negative." . "