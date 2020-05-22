ABC Observes Fewer Blocks of Comedy on Calendar 2020-21 – Up News Info

For the past few years, ABC has had the largest comedy contingent on the show with three blocks, 8-10 PM on Tuesday and Wednesday and 8-9 PM on Friday, for a total of 10 half-hour series.

It is likely that this will not be the case next season. Of the 10 comedy series that aired on ABC last season, five will not return. Veterans Modern Family and Fresh from the boaThey didn't finish their careers while sophomores Single parents, bless this mess and Schooled were canceled yesterday.

Targeted at the 2020-21 calendar are series that returns The Conners, The Goldbergs, black-ish, and spin-off mixedand American housewife, accompanied by the recently chosen Kari Lizer comedy series called Call Your mother. (Also, ABC has the first season of 8 episodes of the multiple chamber in a can. United we fall, originally slated for the mid-2020 season, which the network has been considering waiting for fall if the coronavirus-related production shutdown is prolonged.)

I heard that one of ABC Brass' explanations for comedy cancellations has been that the network will be reduced in comedy hours, possibly to a single comedy block. While the pullback may not be quite as drastic, it's safe to assume that on ABC's "return" schedule, whether it's fall, late fall, or winner, depending on when Hollywood production can resume, there will be network signing on Wednesday 9-10 PM Comedy Block. Beyond that, the network can maintain a one-hour lock on Tuesday or Friday.

While this is a retreat from where ABC has been for the past few seasons, the network's 2020-21 comedy roster is in line with the other networks.

CBS has had six half-hour comedies on the show in the past two seasons and is doing the same next season.

NBC, which has yet to issue series orders to any of its pilots and decide the fate of a couple of remaining bubble series, has five comedies, two returning and three new, on tap for next season. Fox, who has been shifting his business from comedy to animation, has a live-action comedy series coming back, and he's likely to get at least a new one from his group of pilots, along with seven animated series.

In its comedy renewal decisions, ABC Brass went for the strongest artists and those who made the most financial sense. The live-action network comedy business has been getting more challenging, with the off-line syndication scoreboard as a shadow of his former self and just a few broadcast comedies that have what it takes to become in a strong transmission draw and get an unexpected digital gain.