AAA cancels Memorial Day travel forecast for the first time in 20 years – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The days leading up to Memorial Day, they often predict how many Southern Californians will hit the road or fly for the unofficial start of summer.

But as with everything else this year, AAA's Memorial Day forecast was canceled for the first time in 20 years due to the COVID-19 crisis.

"COVID-19 has undermined the accuracy of the economic data used to create the forecast," AAA spokesman Jim Stratton said in a statement. "Anecdotal reports suggest that fewer people will hit the road compared to previous years for what is considered the unofficial start of the summer travel season."

AAA says 43 million Americans traveled over the Memorial Day weekend, the second-highest recorded travel volume for that weekend.

"With social distancing guidelines still in place, the volume of travel this weekend is likely to set a record low," Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel, said in the statement.

However, the need to travel remains high, and AAA says its online bookings have increased moderately since mid-April. When the trip is considered safe again, AAA expects people to become attached to US destinations. USA, mostly local and regional, and a possible return for the great American road trip.

If anyone plans to hit the road this weekend, they will save a lot at the gas pump: The last time average gasoline prices were around $ 2 a gallon was 17 years ago in 2003.