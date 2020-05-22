A statue of little Richard will be built in his honor outside his childhood home in Georgia.

After passing away earlier this month, music legend Little Richard will receive a very special honor in his hometown. Macon, Georgia, is in the process of erecting a statue in his honor just outside his childhood home, which is sure to be the first of many honors he will receive after his passing.

FOX5Atlanta reports that The Little Richard House Resource Center announced earlier this week that a statue of rock and roll legend Little Richard will be installed outside the home he grew up in, located in Macon, Georgia. The statue will be funded by Friends of the Little Richard House, as well as by the Central Georgia Community Foundation; the money will also be used to pay for a replica of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The current goal is to erect the statue by December 5, 2020, which would have been his 88th birthday. Representative James Beverly, D-Macon, stated that the fund will also be used to benefit others. The financial support that the money uses will reportedly provide music education to low and moderate income students throughout Bibb County and Central Georgia.

Also, according to Macon Mayor Robert Reichert, December 5th it will now be known as "Little Richard Penniman Day,quot;. As previously reported, Little Richard, born Richard Wayne Penniman, passed away on May 9.th in Nashville, Tennessee. He was recently buried in his alma mater at Oakwood University in Huntsville, Alabama.

"Little Richard's contribution to music as a whole, to all musical genres, was monumental and very instrumental in many people's careers," said Friends of the Little Richard House board member Antonio Williams.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!