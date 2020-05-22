Home Local News 85-year-old Marine Corps veteran hosts car parade with more than 100 collectible...

85-year-old Marine Corps veteran hosts car parade with more than 100 collectible cars – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
8
<pre><pre>85-year-old Marine Corps veteran hosts car parade with more than 100 collectible cars - WCCO
%MINIFYHTMLf846aa806ebc763c155a1214ae66b5ed10%
MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – The COVID-19 pandemic has halted numerous events, including a particular collectible car event that John VanDiver, 85, was looking forward to with special interest.

%MINIFYHTMLf846aa806ebc763c155a1214ae66b5ed11%

(credit: Jackie VanDiver)

VanDiver is a veteran of the Korean War Marine Corps and is currently at home in a hospice for comfort care due to health problems. He is an avid car collector and attends MSRA's "Back to 50 Weekend,quot; every year at the state fairgrounds with his son, Jon.

But this year, the event was canceled. Instead, her daughter-in-law Jackie VanDiver, along with her family and friends, brought her the show by hosting a collectible car parade at her home on Saturday morning.

(credit: Jackie VanDiver)

Next article

Jackie had contacted several groups of car pickers, local police, and firefighters to attend the parade. More than 100 cars gathered for the event, including a 1966 Pontiac GTO, a 1952 Ford pickup, a 1957 Corvette, and other classic cars.

(Johns car, 1956 Oldsmobile 88, credit: Jackie VanDiver)

“He is a wonderful man and this time it has been extremely difficult for him since others cannot visit him. By planning this cruise, I hope to smile at him and know that he is loved, ”Jackie said.

(Credit by John and Joan VanDiver: Jackie VanDiver)

%MINIFYHTMLf846aa806ebc763c155a1214ae66b5ed12%

From the looks of it, she brought a smile to her face and more.

Next article

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©