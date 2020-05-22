85-year-old Marine Corps veteran hosts car parade with more than 100 collectible cars – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLf846aa806ebc763c155a1214ae66b5ed11% %MINIFYHTMLf846aa806ebc763c155a1214ae66b5ed11%

The COVID-19 pandemic has halted numerous events, including a particular collectible car event that John VanDiver, 85, was looking forward to with special interest.

VanDiver is a veteran of the Korean War Marine Corps and is currently at home in a hospice for comfort care due to health problems. He is an avid car collector and attends MSRA's "Back to 50 Weekend,quot; every year at the state fairgrounds with his son, Jon.

But this year, the event was canceled. Instead, her daughter-in-law Jackie VanDiver, along with her family and friends, brought her the show by hosting a collectible car parade at her home on Saturday morning.

Jackie had contacted several groups of car pickers, local police, and firefighters to attend the parade. More than 100 cars gathered for the event, including a 1966 Pontiac GTO, a 1952 Ford pickup, a 1957 Corvette, and other classic cars.

“He is a wonderful man and this time it has been extremely difficult for him since others cannot visit him. By planning this cruise, I hope to smile at him and know that he is loved, ”Jackie said.

From the looks of it, she brought a smile to her face and more.