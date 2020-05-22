4 juvenile suspects arrested for fatal stabbing by Pleasanton resident Jackson Butler – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (Up News Info SF) – Four juvenile suspects were arrested Friday for the stabbing death of Jackson Butler, 19, of Pleasanton, including a suspect who had originally been arrested a month ago, according to police.

Members of the Pleasanton Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit executed arrest warrants against the four minors on Friday, detaining three of them. The room was delivered Friday at the station, according to police.

On April 22, Isaiah Joseph Howard, 19, was arrested in the case along with one of the four minors arrested today. The minor had been released into his parents' custody pending further charges.

"We uncovered additional evidence supporting additional charges, the murder charge and then also the kidnapping charge during the commission of a robbery, and that the minor who was previously arrested was arrested again today on those updated charges along with three other suspects, El Pleasanton Police Lt. Erik Silacci told Up News Info San Francisco.

The four minor suspects, who police said were from the Tri-Valley area, were booked into the Alameda County Juvenile Hall in San Leandro on charges of kidnapping and murder. Howard faces accessory murder charges and concealment / destruction of evidence and is in custody at Santa Rita Prison in Dublin.

Butler was stabbed multiple times in the Hyatt House Pleasanton hotel parking lot on the night of April 15. The 2019 Amador Valley High school graduate was pronounced dead in a hospital that same night.

Police said Butler was actively advertising and selling marijuana wax cartridges, and the four suspects devised a plan to steal Butler's product. Butler, who was staying in a room at the Hyatt House, went out to the parking lot to meet people and there was a physical altercation when the suspects robbed him, resulting in the stabbing.

Silacci said the investigation was still ongoing and that other evidence is still being discovered.

"We are still in the first part of the investigation, as we still receive returns on some of our search warrants, we continue to review and process evidence and we still have a lot of work ahead of us, but the case will be sent to the obvious district attorney because there will be a charge reading in the next few days. "

Due to his age, police said the department would not release more information about the latest arrested.

“The Pleasanton Police Department would like to extend our condolences to the Butler family. During their time of mourning, they remained resilient and trusted in our department's ability to solve this crime, "said a department statement." We hope that the arrests and pending charges of these violent suspects will bring some kind of closure to the family. Butler. "

The murder was the first in the city in nearly eight years.