& # 39; Bachelorette & # 39; Alum Jed Wyatt criticized for comment on Hannah Brown's N-Word controversy

"High school"star Hannah Brown She recently landed in hot water after she was discovered saying the N word during an Instagram Live broadcast. The controversy led other "Bachelorette" students to comment on the matter, and Hannah's ex Jed Wyatt is the last star to share his opinion on the matter.

Her response came in the form of an Instagram comment underneath another contestant from season 15. Mike JohnsonThe post on the platform in which he emphasized the power of "words". Johnson opened his post, "We are responsible for our words, the ones we use by mistake and the ones we choose carefully to build a way forward."

"Through my writing, I work to reflect on my personal history as a black man, learning to forgive others and love myself, while striving to create a world where all people know how important their voices are and how powerful can be his words, "he added.

"I don't think it is the responsibility of black men or women in this country to continue to carry the emotional and intellectual burden of explaining our cultural damages while also trying to heal them," Johnson continued. "But I do believe that we can elevate our society through open dialogue, thoughtful action, and storytelling that, hopefully, unite cultures and generations. If we can't talk about our pain, we can never find a purpose. If we can't listening to them in pain, we can never learn true compassion. "

However, Johnson did not tolerate canceling the party as "the cancellation doesn't solve anything." He noted: "Conversation solves everything. In a nutshell: let's know the power of our words and use them to spread kindness, not hate. No one is perfect, we are [just] mortal."

Wyatt, who proposed to Brown at the end of his "bachelorette party" season, was one of the commentators when he wrote, "Amen." Fans, however, didn't think it was the best idea to step in. "If I were you, I wouldn't comment," said one fan. "Like why it's ringing hahaha," wrote another fan.

Wyatt and Brown got engaged briefly. He decided to suspend the engagement after learning that the Tennessee musician had been dating another woman before coming to the show.