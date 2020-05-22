18 celebrity Instagram you probably missed this week

This is what you may have missed!
We all know that celebrities live busy lives, but since we've all been trapped inside due to the pandemic, they have much more free time on their hands. Here's what some of your favorite Hollywood stars have been up to this week:
Lili Reinhart wanted to be on the beach.
Quavo celebrated his graduation from high school.
Cole Sprouse posted photos of himself by photographer Alex Hainer, and people thought he favored actor Terrence Howard.
Janelle Monae was seen on a billboard.
Michael B. Jordan showed us how he spends his time inside the house.
Shailene Woodley wished her best friend Nikki Reed a happy birthday.
Chase Stokes showed fans the power of makeup.
Kate Hudson and her mini-self, Raini Rose, took the #LaughingChallenge with ease.
Charlie Puth brought back "Baby Charlie,quot; to sing along with "Whistle While You Twurk,quot;.
Zoë Kravitz displayed her many quarantine moods.
And Mindy Kaling demonstrated the correct way to answer a Zoom call.
