100-pound bear found wandering industrial complex in Simi Valley – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Hey, Boo Boo, bears don't usually visit Simi Valley.

In a news alert titled "Pic-A-Nic Basket Thief Arrested," Simi Valley police say they found a bear wandering around an industrial complex at 2280 Ward Avenue around 1:40 a.m. on Friday.

The approximately 100-pound bear was seen wandering the area, "presumably searching for picnic baskets," police said.

The state Department of Fish and Game was called to the scene and cornered the bear after a "somewhat prolonged" cat and mouse game. The bear calmed down and was taken to a remote location far from the Simi Valley.

Bears are a fairly unusual sight in Simi Valley, which is usually visited by mountain lions.

And in their commitment to Yogi Bear referrals, Simi Valley police said residents should remember to keep all woven baskets compartmentalized, red and white tablecloths, fine china, silverware, linens, and all food inside their homes.