10 famous kids who have grown into adults since I last blinked

Alana Thompson, better known as Honey Boo Boo, rose to fame in 2012 on the show Toddlers and Tiaras.
Alana is 14 years old today. After the success of his spin-off show Here comes Honey Boo Boo (2012–14), another derivative show was born in 2017. This time it was about Alana's mother, June. Its titled Mama June: from not to hot, and its fourth season premiered in March.
Well, she's older now and has an Instagram account with her older sister. Chloe is about 9 years old.
And now Blue Ivy, 8, is an award-winning songwriter, and the twins, Rumi and Sir, will be turning 3 years later this year. (Sorry, there are no photos of the twins because Queen Bey has kept them very hidden from public view.)
4)
Millie Bobby Brown landed her decisive role in 2016 when she was cast as Eleven in Strange things. At that time she was 12 years old.
He is now 16 years old and has since been in movies like Godzilla: king of the monsters.
5)
What about the Jolie-Pitt clan? They have definitely aged too.
From left to right: Vivienne is now 11 years old, Zahara is 15 years old, Shiloh is 13 years old and Knox is 11. They do not see Maddox, who is 18 years old, and Pax, who is 16.
6)
Do you remember Kid President? Her name is Robby Novak, and although she took a break from content making for a while, she recently came back into the limelight.
7)
We all remember Suri, the daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, right?
Well Suri is now 14 years old! Below is a photo of her on stage during the Z100 Jingle Ball a few years ago.
8)
Britney Spears had two children, Jayden and Sean, with Kevin Federline during their marriage.
Well now kids are teenagers! Sean is 14 and Jayden is 13.
9)
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony had twins in 2008: Emme and Maximilian.
And it's not surprising that (at just 12 years old!) They are already showing their talent for singing and instrumentals. Emme even starred in last year's Super Bowl halftime show with her mother.
10)
And finally, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann's two girls have grown up in the spotlight. They were in popular movies like This is 40 and Pregnant.
Today the girls – Iris is 17 and Maude is 22 – continue to act. Iris was on the Netflix series Loveand Maude was on the Netflix limited series Hollywood and HBO & # 39; s Euphoria.
So wow. Time flies! What other famous kids have you seen recently who look like super adults?
