"You Can't Make This Up,quot;: Ellsworth Teens To Be Honored By White House For Nursing Home Work – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Two high school seniors from Western Wisconsin are headed to Washington, D.C. for their good deed in a nursing home.

Allie Jennings and Rachel Leonard grew up and grew up together at Ellsworth.

"We work together, so we are constantly together all the time," Jennings said.

They work at Prescott Nursing Home, where high school seniors have truly become a force for good. It all started when Gladys, one of their favorite residents, asked them to spend the day of the dance.

"It was canceled, so we thought, well, we already have all the money and everything in it anyway, so we might as well brighten the day for some people, so it turned out to be really good, obviously," he said. Leonard. .

The residents also had a surprise for them.

"We walked up to Gladys Anderson's room and she had a little sign for us, and she had tiaras, and she put one on, and called us Princess Allie and Princess Rachel," Jennings said.

"It was really moving," said Leonard. "I know when we walked in with Gladys, we both started crying, and you could hear people in the background of the video saying, 'I'm going to cry! "(Laughs)".

The moment went viral and the news spread to the White House. President Donald Trump is organizing a special graduation for 20 seniors due to his good deeds. Jennings, Leonard, and their mothers will fly to the Capitol on Thursday, and they received another surprise from the local gun and gun club: $ 750 each for spending cash.

Mark Stoesz is the principal at Ellsworth High School.

"This would be in line with 2020, you just can't invent it," Stoesz said. "Nothing like this has ever happened to us before, and we are very excited because these girls are excellent representatives of our class."

Now, the famous seniors who honored their seniors so beautifully will have memories they could never have imagined.

"It became something we will never forget," said Leonard.

After the girls virtually graduate from Ellsworth High, Leonard plans to earn his nurse practitioner degree, and Jennings plans to become a physical therapist.

They will be two of the 20 older adults honored by the White House. They will be tested for COVID-19 when they arrive.

