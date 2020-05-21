Xbox and Windows NT 3.5 source code leaks online

The original source code for the Microsoft Xbox console was leaked online, along with the code for a version of Windows NT 3.5. The Xbox source code includes the core of the operating system on the original console, a custom version of Windows 2000. We can confirm that the leaked Xbox operating system is genuine and appeared online earlier this month. "We are aware of these reports and are investigating," a Microsoft spokesperson said in a statement to The edge.

While the Xbox OS leak does include some build environments, the Xbox Developer Kit, the emulators used for testing, and the internal docs, we understand that this core and the source code have been privately streamed among enthusiasts previously. That means more homebrew and emulator efforts are unlikely to help for original Xbox games.

There are several emulators for Xbox, including CXBX, XQEMU, and CXBX Reloaded, but most have struggled to emulate the core and original Xbox operating system. Microsoft developed the first Xbox with x86 hardware in mind, but the Xbox kernel was based on a simplified, customized version of Windows 2000 with support for DirectX 8.

Unofficial emulators have been trying to replicate this kernel for years, but so far only around 40 games have limited emulation support compared to the 900 games available for the original Xbox. Microsoft has its own Xbox and Xbox 360 emulation games, but it's currently only available on Xbox One consoles and not on Windows PCs.

Along with the Xbox leak, the source code for a near-final version of Windows NT 3.5 also appeared online. The source code includes all the necessary compilation tools and should allow enthusiasts to delve into the old operating system. As Windows 3.5 support ended in December 2001, the operating system is only used on a small number of systems worldwide, so a source code leak is not a significant security issue.

Microsoft has largely protected its proprietary Windows and Xbox source code over the years. The partial source code for Windows 2000 and NT 4 was leaked in 2004, and even some of the source code for Windows 10 was released online in 2017. We asked Microsoft to comment on the leak of the Windows NT 3.5 source code, but the company says it has nothing to share This particular incident.