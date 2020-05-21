Woman who won the sexual assault suit against gambling says she's hiding her assets

Priscilla Rainey, the former reality star who won a $ 7 million lawsuit against the rapper, The Game, claims the star is hiding his assets in a ploy to avoid having to cough up the coins.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Rainey filed claims last week accusing Game of transferring some of its assets to its manager, Wack 100. She accuses him of trying to "protect his assets,quot; to avoid paying him.

