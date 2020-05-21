Woman who won the sexual assault suit against gambling says she's hiding her assets

Priscilla Rainey, the former reality star who won a $ 7 million lawsuit against the rapper, The Game, claims the star is hiding his assets in a ploy to avoid having to cough up the coins.

According to documents obtained by XXL, Rainey filed claims last week accusing Game of transferring some of its assets to its manager, Wack 100. She accuses him of trying to "protect his assets,quot; to avoid paying him.

In the filings, Rainey intends to prevent the rapper from "taxing, allocating, deleting, spending, and / or

interfere with any right of payment or expired or expired property

from "BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.).

After the trial, both The Game and Wack 100 warned Rainey that he would not see a penny of his money.

"The last time I checked # Wack, I had all the royalties to be born in Rap. When #CDC # has its # 👊🏾 who knows, maybe I could lose in a dice game someday … But from now on It will be here today, in my little ole profolio, "Wack 100 appeared on Instagram last month.