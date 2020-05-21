Will Alia Bhatt be joining Prabhas in her next?

Prabhas became a familiar face across the country after Baahubali's success. Now his next film with Nag Ashwin is naturally the center of much attention since it was announced. Provisionally titled Prabhas 21, the film is said to be a period drama with a supernatural element.



Previously, it was speculated that Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif had been approached for the film. However, based on the latest updates, the creators are considering Alia Bhatt for the movie. Only time will tell how much is behind these rumors as we are still waiting for an official announcement from the creators of the film. Prabhas will reportedly be seen as a superhero avatar.



Prabhas is currently busy with his untitled project alongside Pooja Hegde, which is a romantic comedy. The film is said to be called Radhe Shyam or O Dear. It is produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creation, directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar. While Prabhas will be seen in the role of a fortune teller, Pooja is rumored to be seen as a violin master in the film. Alia Bhatt also has many exciting projects to come including Brahmastra, Gangubhai Kathiawadi, and RRR.