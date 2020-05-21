Why isn't Minnesota COVID-19 testing close to 20,000 per day yet? – Up News Info

On April 22, Governor Tim Walz said he wanted the state to perform 20,000 molecular tests and 15,000 serology tests a day, all within two to three weeks. He called the goal the "Minnesota Moonshot,quot;.

As the state prepares for restaurants and bars to return to business, where do we stand in the evidence?

"The plan we have in place should allow Minnesota to test at a higher rate than anywhere else in the country, potentially in the world," Walz said in April.

He also said, at the time, that if the tests don't reach the level they should be at, they must be held accountable.

The increased testing is due to a partnership between healthcare providers, the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic.

"The supply is not so much as there are so many moving parts," said Dr. Bobbi Pritt, president of clinical microbiology at Mayo Clinic.

Even on the highest day for molecular testing, the state performed about 8,600 of them. Pritt says that significantly increasing testing requires coordination among healthcare providers.

“We have a diverse system and everyone is using different tests in different ways with different response times. It's not just a simple solution, let's just clean everyone up, "Pritt said.

On Wednesday, Walz said he thought the 20,000 tests per day increase was supposed to be in late May, but said there was no need to start reopening the state.

"Did this decision affect us because we didn't have the 10,000 or 20,000 where we are going? No, not so much, because I think we needed to see this deployment and see what happens," Walz said.

State health officials said there has not been an adequate demand for tests. Walz also said that the federal government took test machines that were headed to Minnesota.

"The good news is. We have the ability to test more than 10,000 today. We are sitting in that capacity without people testing it. It doesn't appear asymptomatic and we figure out how to get the tests to them," Walz said.

Pritt said the Mayo Clinic now has the ability to do 10,000 molecular tests a day. They have a plan to double that number in three weeks.

