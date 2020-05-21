Who won the NASCAR race today? Full Results for Toyota 500 Wednesday at Darlington

The NASCAR Cup Series was on track at Darlington Raceway for the second time this week on Wednesday night with the Toyota 500. It was the series' first race on Wednesday since 1984.

Denny Hamlin claimed victory on the historic South Carolina track when the 500-kilometer (311-mile) race was called due to the rain with 20 laps remaining.

TOYOTA 500: Updates, highlights | Elliott gives the finger to Kyle Busch

Hamlin finished ahead of teammate Joe Gibbs Racing, Kyle Busch, who had gone into second after turning Chase Elliott a few laps earlier.

"I have my happy face, I made sure to take it with me today," Hamlin said from inside his car on pit road, referring to a mask that represents a big smile. "The pit team did a great job today, everyone really did. I was very happy with how everything turned out."

"It is a pilot race track," said the three-time Darlington winner. "You can move around and do different things to make your car drive and we did well today."

The victory is Hamlin's second of the season in six races. He won the season opener for the Daytona 500 in February.

Clint Bowyer won the first two stages of the race but fell back late. He finished 22nd.

Hamlin's victory followed Kevin Harvick's win at the Real Heroes 400 in Darlington on Sunday.

Who won the Toyota 500?

Denny Hamlin won the Toyota 500, beating his teammate Kyle Busch. Amíln was declared the winner after the rain delayed the race with 20 laps remaining.

NASCAR in Darlington Results

Finish (starting position), driver, manufacturer, laps completed

1. (16) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 208.

2. (26) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 208.

3. (20) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 208.

4. (8) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 208.

5. (13) Erik Jones, Toyota, 208.

6. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 208.

7. (9) Aric Almirola, Ford, 208.

8. (37) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 208.

9. (7) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 208.

10. (15) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 208.

11. (24) Christopher Bell #, Toyota, 208.

12. (34) William Byron, Chevrolet, 208.

13. (14) Tyler Reddick #, Chevrolet, 208.

14. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 208.

15. (18) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 208.

16. (21) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 208.

17. (23) Michael McDowell, Ford, 208.

18. (19) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 208.

19. (2) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 208.

20. (10) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 208.

21. (5) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 208.

22. (4) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 208.

23. (32) Chris Buescher, Ford, 208.

24. (31) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 207.

25. (39) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chevrolet, 207.

26. (35) Quin Houff #, Chevrolet, 207.

27. (25) Daniel Suárez, Toyota, 207.

28. (29) JJ Yeley (i), Chevrolet, 207.

29. (30) Joey Gase (i), Ford, 207.

30. (11) Matt Kenseth, Chevrolet, 206.

31. (22) Cole Custer #, Ford, 206.

32. (28) Gray Gaulding, Ford, 206.

33. (33) Timmy Hill (i), Toyota, 204.

34. (36) Garrett Smithley #, Chevrolet, 204.

35. (12) John Hunter Nemechek #, Ford, 202.

36. (38) BJ McLeod (i), Chevrolet, 202.

37. (27) Brennan Poole #, Chevrolet, Transmission, 201.

38. (17) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, Accident, 200.

39. (1) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, Motor, 69.

# Rookie.

(i) Not eligible for series points.

Average race winner speed: 104,984 mph.

Race time: 2 hours, 42 minutes, 23 seconds. Winning Margin: Under Caution.

Caution Flags: 11 by 54 laps.

Lead Changes: 17 among 13 drivers.

Lap leaders: R. Preece 0; T. Dillon 1-8; J. Logano 9-27; B. Wallace 28-30; C. Bowyer 31-83; M. Truex Jr. 84-99; K. Harvick 100-109; *. Suarez 110; C. Bowyer 111-128; R. Newman 129-133; E. Jones 134-160; C. Elliott 161-175; B. Keselowski 176-181; B. Poole # 182; C. Elliott 183-190; B. Keselowski 191; C. Elliott 192-196; D. Hamlin 197-208.

Summary of leaders (Driver, times led, laps led): Clint Bowyer 2 times for 71 laps; Chase Elliott 3 times for 28 laps; Erik Jones 1 time for 27 laps; Joey Logano 1 time for 19 laps; Martin Truex Jr. 1 time for 16 laps; Denny Hamlin 1 time for 12 laps; Kevin Harvick 1 time for 10 laps; Ty Dillon 1 time for 8 laps; Brad Keselowski 2 times for 7 laps; Ryan Newman 1 time for 5 laps; Bubba Wallace 1 time for 3 laps; Brennan Poole # 1 time for 1 round; * Daniel Suárez 1 time for 1 lap.

Stage 1 Top Ten: 14,19,12,88,22,10,9,11,42,37

Stage 2 Top Ten: 14,9,19,20,4,24,11,88,22,21

The NASCAR Wire Service material was used in this report.