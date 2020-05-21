Warm temperatures increase chances of encounters with rattlesnakes on Los Angeles trails – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Going on a hike to take advantage of Southland's warmer temperatures? Watch out for rattlesnakes.

The hiking trails in Los Angeles County are reopening, just in time for the summer weather. However, the heat may be causing some unexpected guests. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) reminded hikers to keep an eye on their surroundings as they might encounter a rattlesnake during their walk.

"We started seeing them in early February," said Kyle Chang, a supervising lieutenant with the Department of Fish and Wildlife. "But now, more and more are starting to come out."

Chang said rattlesnakes are mainly outside during dusk and dawn, and are generally not outside in the midday heat.

The species tends to stand alone, but what should you do if it bites you?

"The first thing is to stay calm," said Chang. "Without turnstiles or anything. Try to freeze it and get to the local hospital as soon as possible. "

Chang said the chances of dying from a rattlesnake bite are slim as long as proper medical treatment is sought.

Andrew Schacht said he didn't expect his walk through the Angeles National Forest to end with a trip to the hospital, until he accidentally stepped on a coiled rattlesnake on the way.

“We were going around a curve, and he was just talking. My mind was wandering, "he said. "Then all of a sudden I stepped on something and heard the sound of the snake striking."

Within an hour, her foot began to swell. He was medivacked at the local hospital.

"The lower the limb, the closer to the bite, the swelling got worse and worse," he said. "At one point, my foot exploded like a balloon … the pain was excruciating enough, to be honest."

Schacht was treated with anti-poison and spent four days in the hospital. Now recovering at home, he shared this tip for hikers: "Always, always, always take care of your surroundings."

The CDFW shared several other tips for hikers to avoid running with a rattlesnake.

The department recommends staying alert during the hike and staying on popular trails. They also said that wearing studio boots and long pants can help if a hiker comes into contact with a rattlesnake.