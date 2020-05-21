Varun Dhawan reveals what kind of songs he likes while exercising

Now we all know that Varun Dhawan loves to exercise. And what he loves even more is to flaunt those abs on Instagram. The actor often posts shirtless selfies on social media, which his fans don't seem to have enough of. However, today he revealed yet another aspect of his training.

His training seems to be incomplete without music. And not just any music. They are romantic songs that float in your boat. In her snapshot story, she shared a screenshot of a romantic song she's listening to. And he blatantly admitted that he loves to train with love songs in the background. The song is the classic, "My Heart Will Go On,quot; by Titanic. Its legend said: Quién Who trains in love songs? Me in the running of the bulls. "Exercise has always been Varun's first love, but we wonder what his beloved Natasha Dalal says about this.

Speaking of love, Varun Dhawan was reportedly ready to get married this year. But the confinement forced him to change his plans. According to our sources, if the situation continues, families could opt for a small wedding ceremony. Varun Dhawan's next is Coolie No. 1. And we can't wait to be entertained.