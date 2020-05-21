USS Theodore Roosevelt returns to sea after months of docking in Guam – Upnews Info

The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) returned to the sea after a coronavirus outbreak tagged the massive warship for nearly two months after more than 1,000 sailors tested positive, Navy officials said Tuesday.

"The ship left the Guam Naval Base and entered the Philippine Sea on May 21 for carrier qualification flights for Airline 11," it said in a statement.

Theodore Roosevelt is conducting carrier qualifications during a deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

"It feels great to be back at sea," said Rear Admiral Stu Baker, commander of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9. "Bring Theodore Roosevelt and Carrier Air Wing 11 one step closer to returning to their mission in the Indo-Pacific is a great achievement for the crew. "

Theodore Roosevelt is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations. USA It docked in Guam after some crew members showed symptoms and then tested positive for COVID-19. After removing nearly 4,000 crew members from the ship and cleaning the entire ship from bow to stern, the appropriate number of crew members to operate the ship underway has returned from quarantine after passing rigorous return-to-work criteria. .

Manning at scale allows the ship to bring on board the appropriate composition of personnel required to operate safely and complete a particular mission requirement.

"We are expanding our manning on board based on our mission requirements," said Capt. Carlos Sardiello, commander-in-chief of Theodore Roosevelt. "Carrier qualification requires fewer personnel than other missions, and bringing fewer sailors on board will allow for greater social distancing while underway."

In addition to social distancing, Theodore Roosevelt Sailors will implement Navy COVID prevention and mitigation policies, including all required lessons learned from a security post last week and an ongoing simulation earlier this week. During the ongoing simulation, the crew walked through routine and emergency procedures while executing COVID-19 mitigation measures, including wearing masks, 100% medical surveillance of the crew, tight meal times, minimization of meetings in person, disinfection of spaces and a simulated drill. .

"Getting to this point was an unprecedented challenge and I am proud of the Rough Rider Team's tenacity and endurance in the face of uncertainty," said Sardiello. “We are extremely grateful for the dedicated support and hospitality of Governor Leon Guerrero, his staff, and the people of Guam. They have been firm and proactive partners at all times. We are also grateful for the efforts of our service partners in Guam for their determined support. We owe everyone a debt of gratitude that words cannot express. "

Theodore Roosevelt is the nation's fourth Nimitz-class aircraft carrier with a crew of nearly 5,000 sailors who support and conduct air operations at sea. Theodore Roosevelt left San Diego for a scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific on January 17.