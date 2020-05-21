"They left me here in four day clothes,quot; – Mouni Roy being trapped in the UAE during the confinement

Mouni Roy, who was last seen in Made In China, is in Dubai in the midst of the COVID-19 lockdown. She had gone to Abu Dhabi for a shoot and had extended her journey for a time. But before the actress and her sister returned, a closure was announced, stopping all flight services.

Mouni Roy is in quarantine with her sister in Abu Dhabi for now. Speaking about it in an interview, Mouni said: "After filming, I decided to stay in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was due to start on April 15. Possibly I was ignorant, but I didn't do it." I don't imagine that the world will be to turn off. I've been stuck here in clothes for four days. "





Mouni added, “I have been reviewing them every day. I am relieved that my brother is next to my mother right now. My cousins ​​also live nearby, that's an added bonus. ”