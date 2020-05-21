The twentieth edition of the BET awards will take place practically this year

This year's BET Awards, which also double as the 20th anniversary ceremonies, will take place virtually this year after the COVID-19 outbreak.

"The BET Awards are a seminal event: the greatest celebration of black culture, black achievement, black excellence and black potential," said Scott Mills, president of BET, through Variety.

"Our community, and the many millions who love black culture, look to the BET Awards for distinctive moments of enrichment, entertainment and empowerment. Recognizing the unique role the BET Awards play for so many and the difficult times we are in, I know it was more important than ever to deliver the BET Awards in 2020. "

Organizers are helping to bring the award ceremony back to normal in 2021, but as of now, the network says it will broadcast the award ceremony on Sunday, June 28 through "innovative techniques and artist-generated content." .

