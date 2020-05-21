The gray whale washes on the beach in Santa Cruz – Up News Info San Francisco

SANTA CRUZ (Up News Info SF) – A gray whale appeared Wednesday on the beach in Santa Cruz, according to authorities.

The Santa Cruz Fire Department posted photos of the dead marine mammal on its Facebook page.

"Unfortunately, a gray whale fell against the rocks along West Cliff."

A beach fan tweeted that he appeared to be a 23-foot-long young man.

Authorities said teams were trying to push the whale away from the beach with the help of first responders from Santa Cruz.

It is unclear what caused the whale's death.