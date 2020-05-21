The comment on "morbid obesity,quot; was a taste of Trump's "own medicine,quot; – Up News Info San Francisco

WASHINGTON (AP / Up News Info SF) – Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said Wednesday that she called President Donald Trump "morbid obesity,quot; because of his past comments and insults directed at women for their weight and appearance. .

In addition, he suggested that the president could lose a few pounds as the coronavirus strikes the nation's capital.

"I gave him a dose of his own medicine. He has called women one thing or another over time, and I thought he believes that happens as humor in certain cultures, "the San Francisco representative told reporters at his weekly press conference on Wednesday." I was just quoting what the doctors had said about him, so he was being objective in a very understanding way. "

His initial comments came Monday night during a CNN interview. Pelosi warned that the president should not take the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine given his age and because he is "morbidly obese."

"As far as the president is concerned, he is our president and I would rather he not take something that has not been approved by scientists, especially in his age group and in his, say, weight group, morbid obesity, they say," Pelosi said during an interview with CNN on Monday night, "So I think it's not a good idea."

For the record, the president is obese, but not morbidly. Pelosi called Trump Monday "morbid obesity." He responded by dismissing it as "a waste of time."

Pelosi's level of sympathy is unclear. Even when the virus plagues Americans and the US economy. USA, the two barely speak.

They have clashed since the start of the Trump presidency and more sharply since Pelosi became president in 2019 for the second time. Topics ranged from the historic, a government shutdown, and Trump's impeachment, to quality name calling on the playground and who has the last word.

But in reality, the exchange between Pelosi and Trump was always about who has the most power, a product that was never more critical than during a pandemic that killed more than 92,000 in the United States and left more than 36 million people searching job.

Last month, Pelosi called the president in a scathing open letter that harshly criticized the administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and said that Americans "must insist on the truth."

The spread of the coronavirus, which represents an increased risk of death for older adults and people with health problems, remains important in Washington. Trump, 73, and Pelosi, 80, are working from opposite ends of Pennsylvania Avenue in what is expected to be another multi-million dollar rescue package.

In that, there was little progress on Wednesday. Pelosi's $ 3 trillion bill, which passed the House of Representatives last week, had a cold reception in the Republican-controlled Senate. Majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky, dismissed it as "unserious and so far." McConnell said he adopted rules that governed marijuana policy during the pandemic. He also noted that the House is out of session this week, while the Senate is in Washington.

Meanwhile, Pelosi sent a letter to colleagues on Wednesday morning triggering a 45-day period in which members can vote by proxy to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

When asked about Trump on various topics, Pelosi repeatedly referred to Trump's habit of showing disrespect towards women. The examples predate the 2016 presidential campaign. A 2006 People magazine article, for example, quoted him as saying comedian Rosie O & # 39; Donnell is "my fat little Rosie." A decade later, the movie "Access Hollywood,quot; was released, the effort to silence former Trump lovers and his portrayal of porn actress Stormy Daniels as "horse face."

Despite those details, Trump won the votes of about 39% of women in 2016, compared to about 52% of men, according to the Pew Research Center.

His conflicts with women persist as the November elections approach. Recently, he was confronted on live television with female journalists covering the White House. And she referred to Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer as "that Michigan woman," a critical state on the presidential battlefield.

In an average of AP-NORC polls released so far in 2020, 39% of women and 46% of men said they approved of how Trump is handling his job as president.

Pelosi returned to those topics several times during her press conference. At one point, she repeated:

“The comments he makes about women. The comments he makes about women. So inappropriate. "

She regretted the double standards. In the unfinished rescue package, Pelosi noted that Republicans were the first to propose the previous massive version, which she said contained only the Republican Party's priorities. When he presents one with Democratic priorities, his movement presents himself as "partisan," he said.

And she resumed her criticism of Trump. On Wednesday, Pelosi chose him as a boy who enters the house "with a puppy in his shoes." And she described him as a "confabulator," a word that in some contexts means someone who fills knowledge or memory gaps with made-up stories.

"But you know what?" she finished. "Forget him."