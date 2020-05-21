Texas effort underway to recruit thousands of COVID-19 contact tracers – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

A statewide effort is underway to recruit nearly 5,000 contact trackers and case investigators.

Contact trackers call people who tested positive for COVID-19. Then they communicate with anyone the patient has interacted with in the past 14 days.

The method is used to understand and delay the spread of the virus by notifying potential "contacts,quot;, encouraging self-isolation, and providing information about tests.

"How else would you know unless there are people actively working to contact you?" said Laurie Larrea, president of Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas.

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas is helping to recruit thousands of workers, along with the Texas Workforce Commission and the state department of health.

"I think we will get 5,000 applications in an instant," said Larrea. "The time it takes to process, evaluate, hire and train is a matter for the incoming employer."

Ultimately, most employees likely work for private companies. The benefits will vary.

The state is seeking 4,000 to 5,000 workers. Virtual jobs are temporary. Pay ranges from $ 14 / hour to $ 19 / hour.

Candidates will soon be able to apply in workintexas.com, wfsdallas.com, or your local Workforce Solution website.

The posts will be published sometime this week, according to Francisco Gamez, spokesman for the Texas Workforce Commission.

"If you have experience in customer service, if you are used to talking to people and gaining their trust, that is much more critical than anything else." It is an exchange of information, "Larrea said.

Because the concerts are virtual, employees can work anywhere in Texas.

Larrera said the places will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis, so people should apply as soon as possible.

"I think specifically of young adults who think, 'Well, I don't want to go back to what I was doing,'" I think this becomes part of a professional career, "he said.

Larrea said formal medical experience helps but is not necessary.

Applicants need a high school diploma or GED.

The Texas Workforce Commission will provide initial components of online training, according to Gamez.

Agencies are directing interested applicants to the training resources offered by John Hopkins University.

