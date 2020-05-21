Tesla Files Alameda County Lawsuit Over COVID-19 Closure Order – Up News Info San Francisco

FREMONT (KPIX) – Electric car maker Tesla has withdrawn its lawsuit against Alameda County for the shelter at the site that closed its factory in Fremont.

An Alameda County Public Health spokesperson confirmed that the federal lawsuit was withdrawn, but declined to comment.

Reuters first reported on Wednesday that the automaker was withdrawing the May 9 case filed against the county to compel "reopening its vehicle factory against county shutdown orders."

Tesla sought a county injunction and declaratory measure after its decision to extend closure orders for manufacturers, and threatened to move its Fremont factory out of state. Production was suspended for the first time on March 23, after Governor Gavin Newsom issued a state order to shelter-in-place in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tesla reopened its factory on May 11, defying county orders. Two days later, the county approved the automaker's reopening plans.