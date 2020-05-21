Taylor man accused of shooting his own son – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, MI – A 52-year-old Taylor man was charged with shooting his 28-year-old son, Wayne County prosecutors said Wednesday.

Fredrick Larry Williams is charged with assault with the intent to do great bodily harm, criminal assault, careless discharge of a weapon, and two counts of firearms, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said Williams shot his son, who did not die.

Prosecutors said Taylor Police Department officers responded to the call for a possible shooting in the 25000 block of Myler Street in Taylor around 9:11 a.m. May 14. When the officers arrived, they found two people outside the house. One of them was shot and transferred to a local hospital, according to prosecutors.

Williams was prosecuted Saturday in District Court 34, prosecutors said, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for May 27 in District Court 23.

