Tattoo artist Daniel Silva pleads not guilty in accident that killed YouTube personality Corey La Barrie – Up News Info Los Angeles

– "Ink Master,quot; star Daniel Silva pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to a murder charge in connection with a fatal accident that killed YouTube personality Corey La Barrie on his 25th birthday.

Silva, 26, of North Hollywood, was allegedly behind the wheel of the luxury sports car when it crashed on May 10, killing La Barrie, who

He was a passenger in the vehicle, according to Los Angeles County prosecutors.

According to police, Silva was driving a 2020 McLaren 600LT eastbound on Houston Street at high speed when he lost control of the vehicle, ran off the road, and collided with a stop sign and tree at the intersection of Houston Street and Carpenter Avenue in the Valley Village.

Police said Silva got out of the vehicle and tried to leave the scene of the accident, but was detained by citizens who came to help.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and transported Silva and La Barrie to the hospital.

La Barrie was part of a YouTube duo with Crawford Collins, and the two had more than 100,000 subscribers on their YouTube channel, according to a statement issued by Michael Kraut and Brian Breiter, attorneys representing the La Barrie family.

Losing a loved one is tragic in itself, but the devastating details of this case make it nearly impossible for Corey's family to come to

terms with, ”Breiter said in the statement released Monday.

Silva, who appeared on the tattoo competition show, remains incarcerated in lieu of a $ 2 million bond while awaiting charges.

If convicted, you could face up to 15 years of life in prison.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)