Tammy Rivera from & # 39; LHHATL: I'm sorry I had Lipo!

Waka and Tammy: What Flocka star Tammy Rivera frankly talked about undergoing surgery during a recent interview, and says she regrets having liposuction.

"I have done my breasts and I have had lipo on my stomach, which I should never have done," he told Leah Henry during an interview on Instagram Live.

"It was the worst decision I ever made. First of all, I didn't need it. I just decided, you know, deep down you have something small. When you have a baby, that bag just doesn't go away. I was like, I'm going to suck on this little bag. In doing that, I felt like the fat deposited elsewhere. "

She denies doing his butt.

"If I could suck this shit, I would. I don't have to get a BBL, I don't have to take it; it's crazy, even when I go to my trainers, I say, 'I want to lose my butt – it's too butt!'