Sussanne Khan takes a look at Hrithik Roshan's house

Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan have inspired their fans in more ways than one since the day they starred. Whether it's with his professional life or his ability to tackle personal problems in the light of the public, the duo has done well in everything. Sussanne and Hrithik were married for years before they decided to divorce. However, the couple has been the best friend even though their marriage ended. The two of them, both parents, Hrihaan and Hredhaan, who mean everything to them, and therefore, just before closing, Sussanne Khan moved into the Hrithik residence so that their children do not feel the need to meet their parents separately. .

Sussanne has been continually sharing glimpses of how her quarantine is doing during the lockdown and her recent post made her show her workspace at the Hrithik residence and be thankful for the life she has.

She captioned the images as: "Getting used to the new normal … typical Wednesday afternoon at my outdoor desk, watching pigeons on the sand as I draw, as the strong, shimmering waves of the ocean become my score for background. Very grateful to be lucky enough to have all of this. #outdesdesk #gratefulheart #makethesunyourfriend #persistandperservere #tranquility #bffsgorgeoushome # summeroflockdown2020 ".