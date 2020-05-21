Suspected of murder in custody; Woman, baby dead after hitting and running early morning on Highway 15 near Baker – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A murder suspect was in custody and a woman and baby died after a hit on Wednesday morning on Highway 15 near Baker.

According to the San Bernardino Sheriff's Department, officers were called Monday to a Victorville 6 motel, 16901 Stoddard Wells Road, on reports of a fight.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 31-year-old man and a 56-year-old man, who were unresponsive on the floor of the motel room and tried to resuscitate him. The 56-year-old man was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

In their investigation, officers discovered that two adult suspects with a baby in a stroller entered the victim's motel room and assaulted and robbed them before fleeing the scene in the victim's rental car before the arrival of the agents.

On Wednesday morning, an out-of-service California Highway Patrol officer was driving north on I-15 south of Cima Road near Baker when he found the bodies of an adult woman and a baby. on the road. According to CHP, the woman and child were apparent victims of a hit and run while trying to cross the highway.

Investigators with the Sheriff's Major Accident Investigation Team believed that the vehicle involved in the fatal hit-and-run was a truck and the driver may not have been aware of what hit the road.

While on the scene, officers located the murder victim's stolen rental vehicle in a nearby ditch and then detained a suspect who was reported walking south on I-15 a mile south of the scene of the accident.

The man, identified as Calvin Pittman, 43, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Anyone with information about the morning collision was asked to contact Det. Gerardo Moreno at 909-387-3589.